TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler fire catches fire on I-10, traffic backed up for miles

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers heading westbound on Interstate 10 should expect some delays. Authorities are working to clear the scene after an 18-wheeler caught fire just before the DeLisle/Pass Christian exit.

That happened at 5am in the westbound lane. As of 7:30am, traffic was backed up past County Farm Road. Mississippi Highway Patrol said no one was injured but the right westbound lane was blocked.

According to an alert from Mississippi Department of Transportation, it could take as long as five hours to clear. Drivers should expect delays or find an alternate route.

We will update this story once the accident is cleared.

Click here to see the MDOT Traffic map.

