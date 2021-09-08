WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Severe COVID breakthrough cases tend to be in older, sicker people, Yale study says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new Yale University study shows people with severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19 tend to be older and have underlying health conditions.

The average age of those studied was 80 and more than half were overweight, had lung disease or diabetes.

Most of them also had cardiovascular disease.

Of the patients who tested positive, 18% had been given at least one dose of the vaccine. Another third were fully vaccinated.

Just under half didn’t show symptoms for COVID-19. They were hospitalized for something unrelated.

Of the 54 breakthrough cases, 14 patients had severe symptoms.

According to the study, this is not a complete picture of breakthrough cases because everyone studied showed up sick to the hospital.

It also didn’t look at any cases after the delta variant became the dominant strain of the virus.

The study looked at close to 1,000 patients in the Yale New Haven Health system from the end of March to July.

It was published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
Authorities are working to clear the scene after an 18-wheeler caught fire just before the...
18-wheeler catches fire on I-10, traffic backed up for miles
Teen driving SUV t-bones vehicle at Meridian intersection, killing 5-year-old
New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies
New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies
Joseph Michael Rohrbacker, 30, is held on a charge of capital murder in connection to the Feb....
Suspect accused of killing of Hancock County deputy indicted on murder, assault charges

Latest News

Asiah Fiqueroia, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
3-year-old boy killed when nearly 150 rounds were fired into homes
A carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M....
US troops killed in Afghan bombing awarded Purple Hearts
If convicted by a jury, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning...
Trial set to begin for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and state education officials exceeded their authority by imposing...
Judge: Florida can’t enforce ban on school mask mandates