Sean Payton says Taysom Hill will not be gameday backup

By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Tex. (WLOX) - The Saints made a number of roster moves on Monday, including re-signing quarterback Trevor Siemian - who was cut just last week - bringing the total number of quarterbacks on the roster to four.

Sean Payton said Monday that - similar to last season - Taysom Hill won’t be the gameday backup in case of an injury to Jameis Winston, because of Hill’s the value in his usual role, and because of the depth of the quarterback room.

“He’s [Hill] got so much versatility. It’s hard to win on gameday saying he’s going to do all these things, and then be the backup quarterback. I think that’s difficult relative to his week of preparation,” Payton said. “We like the room, we like the guys we have in the room. We have some experience and we have some youth. We feel like he is one of our better football players. He’s naturally strong, and he’s someone who is extremely fast. It’s a matter of, each week, what are the things he can do that can help us win?”

