Sea of Stars event kicks off big October weekend for Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine it’s a cool, crisp October’s eve and you’re at Jones Park surrounded by 20 food trucks and watching a 500 drone light show. That event is called Sea of Stars, and it’s happening through the Mississippi Aquarium on October 1.

If you remember, the aquarium opened on August 29, 2020, and during that time they’ve had to deal with multiple hurricanes and the global pandemic. They tell us despite that, they’ve seen more than 325,000 visitors and generated $10 million to the Gulf Coast economy in the first year of operations.

“Working through hurricanes and getting the doors open, all of these obstacles just made us stronger. They led us to a record-breaking first year,” said Kenda Simpson, Mississippi Aquarium sales and marketing vice president.

That Sea of Stars event kicks off a huge weekend, not only for the aquarium but also for Gulfport Main Street.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind event. Nothing like that’s been done in this area. We’re very excited about it. It opens up to the first weekend of Cruisin,” Simpson added.

On Oct. 2-3, Gulfport Main Street hosts the View the Cruise event, which is also the first big weekend of Cruisin’ the Coast. They tell us in 2020, that event brought in more than 20,000 visitors to the city.

“There are so many options going on, it’s going to reach everyone,” said Laurie Toups, director of Gulfport Main Street. “It’s going to be a big weekend for Gulfport.

