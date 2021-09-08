Scattered thunderstorms. Then, a cold front arrives tomorrow.

Already raining this morning across parts of South Mississippi. It’s probably a good idea to take your rain gear with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. These will be on and off today and tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. Then, once the front arrives tomorrow, we’ll notice drier air taking over with noticeably cooler mornings especially Friday morning and Saturday morning when temperatures will likely drop into the 60s inland and even on the coast. After a mostly dry Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, rain chances return for Sunday into early next week. The tropical disturbance 91L in the Gulf will be swept to the east of Mississippi thanks to tomorrow’s cold front so 91L is not expected bring any significant impacts to Mississippi even though it does have a medium chance to become a depression or storm in the northeast Gulf or off the U.S. east coast once it crosses over Florida. Hurricane Larry way out in the Atlantic poses no threat to the U.S. mainland. And there’s no other credible or direct threats from tropical depressions or tropical storms to the Gulf Coast region over the next five days.