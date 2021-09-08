WLOX Careers
Picayune swears in new police chief

Joe Quave, who previously served with the Pearl River County Department, was sworn in Tuesday as the city’s new police chief.(Picayune Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Picayune Police Department is now under new leadership. Joe Quave, who previously served as a major with the Pearl River County Department, is the city’s new top cop.

The Pearl River County native was sworn in Tuesday with his wife Amanda and two daughters by his side. With his right hand raised and his left hand on a Bible, Quave was sworn in by Mayor Jim Luke.

Joe Quave, pictured here with his wife Amanda and their two daughters, was sworn in Tuesday as...
In a Facebook post after the swearing-in ceremony, Quave thanked God and his family for their support.

“The weeks leading up to last night have been very emotional. This was all God and I’m thankful for His plan in my life. I will measure the department’s success on how much He is glorified. I’m looking forward to this position and the many ways I can serve the officers of the department and community. I have always tried to work hard and make my family proud. I’m thankful for my wife, mother, mother in law, step mother, sister and daughters. They are very important to me but as a man, being surrounded by strong Christian men is equally important. My dad, father in law, brothers, brothers in Christ and brothers in blue have had a major impact on me and who I am today. I feel very blessed to have always been surrounded by good men.”

Quave takes over for former police chief Freddy Drennan, who was appointed as Picayune’s city manager in July.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

