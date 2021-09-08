Ole Miss cruises to week one victory

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss jumped on Louisville from the first play, opening the game with an 11-play, 94-yard scoring drive that took just over three minutes. But then, the new-and-seemingly-improved defense forced a turnover on downs and three punts on its first four possessions, and didn’t allow a single point until a Cardinal field goal in the third quarter, when the Rebels already led 26-0.

It was an efficient dismantling from Matt Corral and the offense, leaving little doubt in the game’s outcome before the fourth quarter even began. But it wasn’t all perfect - the Rebels were flagged 14 times for 125 yards, including a number of targeting penalties - something that caught Lane Kiffin’s eye, even as he watched from afar.

“Good first win, good start,” Kiffin said. “Obviously, we have to clean up penalties. That’s easier to clean up than not being able to get open or not getting a pass rush. Some really good things in the game, and some things to work on, too. Obviously, we have to learn how to tackle differently.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.