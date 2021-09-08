WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ole Miss cruises to week one victory

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) hands off to running back Jerrion Ealy (9) during a...
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) hands off to running back Jerrion Ealy (9) during a morning NCAA college football practice on the Oxford, Miss., campus, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss jumped on Louisville from the first play, opening the game with an 11-play, 94-yard scoring drive that took just over three minutes. But then, the new-and-seemingly-improved defense forced a turnover on downs and three punts on its first four possessions, and didn’t allow a single point until a Cardinal field goal in the third quarter, when the Rebels already led 26-0.

It was an efficient dismantling from Matt Corral and the offense, leaving little doubt in the game’s outcome before the fourth quarter even began. But it wasn’t all perfect - the Rebels were flagged 14 times for 125 yards, including a number of targeting penalties - something that caught Lane Kiffin’s eye, even as he watched from afar.

“Good first win, good start,” Kiffin said. “Obviously, we have to clean up penalties. That’s easier to clean up than not being able to get open or not getting a pass rush. Some really good things in the game, and some things to work on, too. Obviously, we have to learn how to tackle differently.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers should expect some slowing on I-10 Monday morning around exit 28 at Long Beach. State...
UPDATE: Gas truck accident scene cleared, but other crashes impacting traffic
Hancock County Coroner Candidates (left to right) Jeff Hair, Tina Stanfill, and Melissa Taillon...
Three qualify to be Hancock County’s next coroner
Hurricane hunters chart course through storm season
USAF Navigator: “We’re flying in a hostile environment”
Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalizations through September 2, 2021.
5,781 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths reported over last three days in Mississippi
New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies
New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies

Latest News

Mississippi running back Snoop Conner (24) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Ole Miss enters Top 25 after win over Louisville
Saints ‘focused’ as they kick off week one practice
Saints ‘focused’ as they kick off week one practice
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes as fellow quarterbacks Taysom Hill (7)...
Saints ‘focused’ as they kick off week one practice
Ole Miss ready for center stage Monday night
Ole Miss ready for center stage Monday night