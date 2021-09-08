Ocean Springs native lands top spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WLOX) - Every young athlete dreams of making it into Sports Center’s ‘Top 10′ plays. For Ocean Springs native Raul Gonzalez, that dream came true over the weekend.

Gonzalez plays for Memphis 901, and buried a bicycle kick in the 96th minute to break a 2-2 tie and give his team the victory.

“It was a great corner kick, the ball was in the air, and with a gut feeling, kind of last moment, I hit it on target,” Gonzalez said as he relived the play. “It just went in, I looked up and everything went blurry from there.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.