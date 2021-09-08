WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ocean Springs native lands top spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WLOX) - Every young athlete dreams of making it into Sports Center’s ‘Top 10′ plays. For Ocean Springs native Raul Gonzalez, that dream came true over the weekend.

Gonzalez plays for Memphis 901, and buried a bicycle kick in the 96th minute to break a 2-2 tie and give his team the victory.

“It was a great corner kick, the ball was in the air, and with a gut feeling, kind of last moment, I hit it on target,” Gonzalez said as he relived the play. “It just went in, I looked up and everything went blurry from there.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers should expect some slowing on I-10 Monday morning around exit 28 at Long Beach. State...
UPDATE: Gas truck accident scene cleared, but other crashes impacting traffic
Hancock County Coroner Candidates (left to right) Jeff Hair, Tina Stanfill, and Melissa Taillon...
Three qualify to be Hancock County’s next coroner
Hurricane hunters chart course through storm season
USAF Navigator: “We’re flying in a hostile environment”
Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalizations through September 2, 2021.
5,781 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths reported over last three days in Mississippi
Teen driving SUV t-bones vehicle at Meridian intersection, killing 5-year-old

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches in the second half of an NFL preseason...
Sean Payton says Taysom Hill will not be gameday backup
Sean Payton says Taysom Hill will not be gameday backup
Sean Payton says Taysom Hill will not be gameday backup
Ocean Springs native lands top spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays
Ocean Springs native lands top spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) hands off to running back Jerrion Ealy (9) during a...
Ole Miss cruises to week one victory