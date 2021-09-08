Ocean Springs man arrested after fatal shooting in D’Iberville

DI’BERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs man is behind bars after an overnight shooting turned fatal.

Jerome Kenneth Jenkins Jr., 19, was arrested on a charge of manslaughter-culpable negligence in the death of Dalien Marquez Currie.

Capt. Marty Griffin said officers responded to 10221 Rodriguez Street around 12:30 a.m. to the report of a shooting.

Police say Currie and Jenkins were in a room with several other people, and Jenkins produced a weapon in a non-threatening manner. Investigators say at some point the gun fired, hitting Currie.

Curried was pronounced dead at the scene. Jenkins initially fled the scene but later turned himself in.

Jenkins is held at the Harrison County jail on a $100,000 bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

