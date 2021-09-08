WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Gulfport Deputy Fire Chief Billy Kelly promoted to Chief

Gulfport Fire Department's Deputy Chief Billy Kelly was selected Tuesday by unanimous vote to...
Gulfport Fire Department's Deputy Chief Billy Kelly was selected Tuesday by unanimous vote to serve as the department’s new chief.(Gulfport Fire Dept.)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Fire Department will soon be under new leadership. Deputy Chief Billy Kelly was selected Tuesday by unanimous vote to serve as the department’s new chief.

That position was open after current Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt announced this week that he would retire.

Kelly has been with the department for 21 years, starting out as a firefighter recruit. He would go on to hold every sworn position, including battalion chief, district chief, lieutenant, engineer and firefighter.

“I’ve never thought about being the chief, but I always thought about bettering myself and moving to the next rank,” said Kelly. “And then... five years ago, I thought maybe it may be possible.”

Chief Michael Beyerstedt of Gulfport Fire Department is retiring after decades of service to the city. After City...

Posted by City of Gulfport - Mayor's Office on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

It was an emotional moment for Beyerstedt as his retirement became official, but it was a proud one to see his deputy chief selected to step into the position.

“I think the fire department will just keep right on rolling cause (Kelley’s) super well-prepared, smart, hard-working, has a great family, a lot of Gulfport ties, and I think Billy’s gonna knock it out of the park,” said Beyerstedt.

From here, Beyerstedt plans to join the Windance Country Club and serve as its general manager.

He says he will work throughout the end of the week, and his last official day will be October 1.

Beyerstedt says a few key moments from his career that he’ll always remember are becoming the first in the state to receive a Class 2 Fire Protection Rating and being elected as President of the Fire Chiefs Association.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen driving SUV t-bones vehicle at Meridian intersection, killing 5-year-old
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies
New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies
Samuel Girod and his family of seven travel to Hattiesburg to escape the uninhabitable...
Hurricane Ida leaves a La. family of seven struggling
.
704 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

Latest News

Joe Quave, who previously served with the Pearl River County Department, was sworn in Tuesday...
Picayune swears in new police chief
Authorities are working to clear the scene after an 18-wheeler caught fire just before the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler fire catches fire on I-10, traffic backed up for miles
A wet Wednesday morning. Drier pattern starts tomorrow! Cooler mornings by Friday? Click and...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Still some showers and thunderstorms today. Then, a drier pattern takes over tomorrow. Click...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast