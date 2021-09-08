Gulfport Deputy Fire Chief Billy Kelly promoted to Chief

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Fire Department will soon be under new leadership. Deputy Chief Billy Kelly was selected Tuesday by unanimous vote to serve as the department’s new chief.

That position was open after current Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt announced this week that he would retire.

Kelly has been with the department for 21 years, starting out as a firefighter recruit. He would go on to hold every sworn position, including battalion chief, district chief, lieutenant, engineer and firefighter.

“I’ve never thought about being the chief, but I always thought about bettering myself and moving to the next rank,” said Kelly. “And then... five years ago, I thought maybe it may be possible.”

Chief Michael Beyerstedt of Gulfport Fire Department is retiring after decades of service to the city. After City... Posted by City of Gulfport - Mayor's Office on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

It was an emotional moment for Beyerstedt as his retirement became official, but it was a proud one to see his deputy chief selected to step into the position.

“I think the fire department will just keep right on rolling cause (Kelley’s) super well-prepared, smart, hard-working, has a great family, a lot of Gulfport ties, and I think Billy’s gonna knock it out of the park,” said Beyerstedt.

From here, Beyerstedt plans to join the Windance Country Club and serve as its general manager.

He says he will work throughout the end of the week, and his last official day will be October 1.

Beyerstedt says a few key moments from his career that he’ll always remember are becoming the first in the state to receive a Class 2 Fire Protection Rating and being elected as President of the Fire Chiefs Association.

