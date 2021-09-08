WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

3 Vermont troopers resign over fake COVID-19 vaccine cards allegations

Vermont troopers Shawn Sommers, Raymond Witkowski and David Pfindel have resigned in connection...
Vermont troopers Shawn Sommers, Raymond Witkowski and David Pfindel have resigned in connection with a fake COVID vaccination card scheme.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Three Vermont state troopers have resigned in connection with an alleged fake COVID-19 vaccination card scheme.

Vermont State Police said Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski submitted their resignations on Aug. 10 after another trooper raised concerns about their conduct. David Pfindel resigned effective Sept. 3 after an investigation by the Vermont Department of Public Safety, WCAX reported.

The three former troopers are suspected of having participated in the creation of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards, which might be a violation of federal law. The FBI is investigating.

In a statement, Col. Matthew Birmingham, the director of the Vermont State Police, said the accusations involve an extraordinary level of misconduct and he could not be more upset or disappointed.

“If these allegations are proved to be true, it is reprehensible that state troopers would manipulate vaccination cards in the midst of a pandemic, when being vaccinated is one of the most important steps anyone can take to keep their community safe from COVID-19,” Birmingham said. “I’m embarrassed that this situation has occurred and know that it has tarnished the reputation of the Vermont State Police.”

Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said: “Based on an initial internal review, we do not believe there is anything more the state police could have done to prevent this from occurring. As soon as other troopers became aware of this situation, they raised the allegations internally, and commanders took swift and decisive action to hold these individuals accountable and report this matter to federal authorities.”

Due to the ongoing FBI investigation, state police say they were unable to release information about the probe until Tuesday. They say they also will not be able to comment further because of the ongoing probe.

Copyright 2021 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen driving SUV t-bones vehicle at Meridian intersection, killing 5-year-old
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies
New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies
Samuel Girod and his family of seven travel to Hattiesburg to escape the uninhabitable...
Hurricane Ida leaves a La. family of seven struggling
.
704 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

Latest News

Workers work on removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Va., on...
Statue of Confederate Robert E. Lee taken down in Virginia
To ease her fears and to show his wife she wasn’t alone, Gary showed up every morning in the...
‘I love you’ sign keeps ICU patient going
Gulfport Fire Department's Deputy Chief Billy Kelly was selected Tuesday by unanimous vote to...
Gulfport Deputy Fire Chief Billy Kelly promoted to Chief
Authorities are working to clear the scene after an 18-wheeler caught fire just before the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler fire catches fire on I-10, traffic backed up for miles
To ease her fears and to show his wife she wasn’t alone, Gary showed up every morning in the...
‘I love you’ sign keeps ICU patient going