1,934 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 423 new cases and 14 new deaths reported Wednesday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,934 new cases of COVID-19 and 102 deaths in the state on Wednesday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Monday and 3pm Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 423 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that period. New cases were reported in Harrison County (169), Jackson County (104), Hancock County (64), Pearl River County (41), Stone County (32), and George County (13).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George427566629
Hancock68581027215
Harrison30,89743352675
Jackson22,10031628138
Pearl River832319121042
Stone3337498614

In the six lower counties, new deaths that occurred between Sept. 2-7 were reported in George County (2), Jackson County (1), and Pearl River County (1). Additional death that occurred between Feb. 18 and Sept. 3 were identified from death certificate reports in Hancock County (3), Harrison County (3), Jackson County (1), and Pearl River County (3).

As of Sept. 5 at 3pm, there have been a total of 455,282 cases and 8,787 deaths reported.

Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 16, 343 people died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. That’s more than double the number of deaths caused by COVID during the two prior between July 20 and Aug. 2.

As of Sept. 6, there were 1342 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 424 were in the ICU and 314 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

As of Aug. 16, 2021, there are 336,849 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

