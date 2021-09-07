WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

WATCH: A look at recovery efforts in Terrebonne Parish

By Tristan Ruppert and Chancelor Winn
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WLOX) - As residents throughout southern Louisiana work to recover after Hurricane Ida ravaged the area, they aren’t having to do it alone.

Tristan Ruppert and Chancelor Winn spent Monday afternoon just outside of Houma, and one of the things they saw was help coming in from across the country to those affected by Ida.

Whether it be donations from neighboring states to power crews traveling thousands of miles to help restore power, it was clear that Louisiana residents have not been left to pick up the pieces all by themselves.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers should expect some slowing on I-10 Monday morning around exit 28 at Long Beach. State...
UPDATE: Gas truck accident scene cleared, but other crashes impacting traffic
Emily Williams, a survivor of the deadly pile-up on Highway 26, spoke to WLOX from her hospital...
Teen who survived deadly Highway 26 crash recalls terrifying moments trapped in ravine
Hurricane hunters chart course through storm season
USAF Navigator: “We’re flying in a hostile environment”
Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalizations through September 2, 2021.
5,781 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths reported Monday in Mississippi
Residents of Jean Lafitte are spending the weekend surveying the damage in their community...
WATCH: Louisiana residents begin surveying damage left by Hurricane Ida

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Few storms linger tonight. More rain possible on Tuesday.
More showers and storms possible on Tuesday.
Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast
New Orleans' Sewerage and Water Board on Monday (Sept. 6) urged residents to make water...
Water conservation urged in New Orleans as evacuated residents return
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Flash Flood Watch today