Saucier man pleads guilty to stealing from Biloxi VA

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Saucier man could go to prison for up to a decade after stealing government property.

Chad Paul Jacob, 54, pleaded guilty to stealing personal protective equipment, electronics, and medical equipment while working as the Assitance Chief of Supply Chain Management for the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System.

Starting in 2009 and going until December 2020, Jacob stole VA property and then resold it at local pawn stores and on his personal eBay account. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jacob stole N-95 masks and resold them for inflated prices.

In total, Jacob made more than $50,000 selling the stolen N-95 masks and over $9,000 selling stolen iPads and iPhones.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, the VA Office of Inspector General has aggressively investigated the increasing and evolving threat posed by COVID-19 related fraud and criminal activity. Today’s guilty plea demonstrates our ongoing work to stop those who take advantage of public health emergencies to perpetrate such frauds,” said VA Office of Inspector General Special Agent Charge Breen.

Jacob is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 7, 2021, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

