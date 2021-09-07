Saints ‘focused’ as they kick off week one practice

FORT WORTH, Tex. (WLOX) - After a quarterback battle, the Michael Thomas injury saga, and now - most recently - having to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ida, the Saints have officially made it to game week, as they prepare for a home game to be played in Jacksonville, while practicing on a college campus in Texas.

The black and gold wrapped up their first practice of week one Monday on the campus of Texas Christian University in Fort Worth after a few days off, with all eyes set on Green Bay. The Saints are no strangers to having to adjust practice schedules and make temporary homes elsewhere, which of course is an unfortunate circumstance, but they’ve made it clear: they aren’t making excuses for themselves, and they’re locked in on the task at hand.

Mickey Loomis - who was with the Saints in 2005, when the team spent the entire season away from the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina - said he’s been impressed with the team’s ability to respond to the situation.

“One thing that happens when you have these type of adversities, is you can get really focused, and I feel like our staff and our team is focused,” Loomis said. “The uniqueness of not having a fourth preseason game and this happening at this timing, I don’t want to say it couldn’t have been better, but it kind of but its nice to have a few days and take a deep breath and get prepared to get into the regular season.”

