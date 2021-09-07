WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Of the Mississippi voters who were surveyed, a little more than half have been vaccinated.

Still, only 37% of the state’s total population is fully vaxxed according to the most updated report by the State Department of Health. But in speaking with folks, it’s clear that these answers aren’t always written in stone.

For Timothy Donahue, his sister’s severe case impacted the way he thought about the vaccine.

“I’m somebody that was kind of against it,” said Timothy Donahue. “But I’ve swung completely the other way because this is a killer. You know, and there’s no telling. We don’t know the long term with the vaccination, because it had to come out relatively quick. But weighing the odds, your chances of getting passes or 1000 to one better if you get vaccinated.”

Mississippians polled in this survey overall aren’t on board with vaccine “passports” in most forms. For example, 46% of voters do not think private businesses should make vaccines a condition of employment.

“I’m very much it’s your choice to be vaccinated,” said Misa Meadows. “However, I do feel like especially with professional healthcare workers and such, if they’re knowledgeable on the vaccine, they wouldn’t be so afraid to get vaccinated because more knowledge and more comfortable you will be. But I think it’s your choice.”

But some folks say it’s needed.

“Everybody should need to be vaccinated period,” noted Kevin Porter. “Whether they want to or not, they should be.”

A point of agreement in the survey comes from a question about whether voters think overcrowded hospitals should be able to deny admission to COVID patients who had refused to get vaccinated - 75% think that’s taking it too far.

“I don’t know,” added Meadows. “Yeah, if you’re sick, you shouldn’t discriminate against who’s afraid and who’s not to get vaccinated.”

“Because, you know, they are sick or not feeling where, you know, you turn them away then some happen,” agreed Teresa Porter. “I feel they shouldn’t.”

Fifty-seven percent of those polled still mask up in public places.

“I keep my mask on,” said Kevin Porter. “And the only time I take it off is in the house.”

Seventy-five percent of those polled say they’d support a special legislative session to spend some of the federal COVID relief funds on shoring up hospitals, paying health care workers and other COVID fighting measures.

To review the full survey, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers should expect some slowing on I-10 Monday morning around exit 28 at Long Beach. State...
UPDATE: Gas truck accident scene cleared, but other crashes impacting traffic
Emily Williams, a survivor of the deadly pile-up on Highway 26, spoke to WLOX from her hospital...
Teen who survived deadly Highway 26 crash recalls terrifying moments trapped in ravine
Hurricane hunters chart course through storm season
USAF Navigator: “We’re flying in a hostile environment”
Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalizations through September 2, 2021.
5,781 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths reported Monday in Mississippi
Residents of Jean Lafitte are spending the weekend surveying the damage in their community...
WATCH: Louisiana residents begin surveying damage left by Hurricane Ida

Latest News

New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies
New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies
Our members of the WLOX team are in Louisiana to bring us a closer look at the devastation left...
WATCH: A look at recovery efforts in Terrebonne Parish
This Labor Day, we're shining a spotlight on ongoing labor issues across the Coast, many of...
Worker shortages continue over Labor Day weekend
The Gulfport community remembered the life of Mark Hilley, a district chief with the Gulfport...
Remembering the life of first responder Mark Hilley