Mom speaks out after son killed in elevator accident

By WGCL Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WGCL) - A young athlete died inside a collapsing elevator in Atlanta and his parents are looking for some answers.

Jaumarcus McFarland, who was a student at Champion Prep Academy, was crushed by an elevator in a student housing building last week.

Jessica Moore, McFarland’s mother, says she’s simply overwhelmed. She traveled from Missouri to Atlanta.

“My son came here to do what he loves to do: play football. He really enjoyed that. He wasn’t able to fulfill that. I just want answers. I’m overwhelmed by the whole thing,” she said.

The property manager released a statement that said the weight capacity of the elevator was 3,000 pounds, but the 16 athletes who were inside pushed that limit to nearly 4,000 pounds.

When the Georgia elevator company was approached about an overdue inspection on the elevator, the response was that it’s the responsibility of the state to do inspections and many were not done in 2020 because of COVID-19.

The state is still investigating the incident.

