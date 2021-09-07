WLOX Careers
Mississippi Lottery to pick 16 semifinalists for Millionaire of the Year drawing

The Mississippi Lottery is one of 30 lotteries participating in the nationwide promotion...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Who wants to be a millionaire?

For one lucky Mississippian, that dream may come true on New Year’s Eve.

On Friday, Sept. 10, the Mississippi Lottery will send an e-mail to all registered Mississippi Lottery Insiders.

On Monday, Sept. 13, 16 eligible Mississippi Lottery Insiders who register at the link in the email will be chosen in a random drawing to become a semifinalist in the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing and will receive a Mississippi Lottery prize pack. The semifinalists will be notified via email.

The Multi-State Lottery Association, which operates Powerball, will randomly select five finalists from all the semifinalists submitted. The First Millionaire of the New Year winner will be announced in the broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

There is no purchase necessary to enter or win, just sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider.

If you’re not a Mississippi Lottery Insider, sign up today: https://www.mslotteryhome.com/players/mississippi-lottery-insider/.

Complete contest rules and details can be found on the MLC website: https://www.mslotteryhome.com/powerball-first-millionaire-of-the-year/.

