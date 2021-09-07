WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Miss. National Guard helping battle California wildfires

Miss. National Guard helping battle California wildfires
Miss. National Guard helping battle California wildfires(Miss. National Guard helping battle California wildfires)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Men and women in uniform from the Magnolia State are deploying to California to help battle massive wildfires across the state.

The CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter crew of about ten soldiers will work alongside the California National Guard and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The team is providing aerial water bucket operations and aviation maintenance support.

California is under a presidential disaster declaration.

These Chinook flight crew members and maintainers are among the best and most versatile of Army Aviation,” said Capt. Lewis Howard, B Co. commander. “They have trained in many different Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) scenarios to include hurricane response, search and rescue, and local law enforcement aid.”

The Mississippi soldiers represent the following areas:

185th Aviation Brigade, Jackson

1-185th Aviation Regiment, Jackson

Army Aviation Support Facility #3, Meridian Bravo Company

1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, Meridian

A Company 1108th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group, Gulfport

“The aircrew we are providing to fight wildfires in California is very experienced and extraordinarily qualified to perform this mission,” said the Mississippi National Guard State Aviation Officer, Col. Bradley Howe. “I know that they will provide outstanding support to help the people of California just as they always do here in Mississippi.”

The month-long mission is expected to continue through mid-October.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers should expect some slowing on I-10 Monday morning around exit 28 at Long Beach. State...
UPDATE: Gas truck accident scene cleared, but other crashes impacting traffic
Hancock County Coroner Candidates (left to right) Jeff Hair, Tina Stanfill, and Melissa Taillon...
Three qualify to be Hancock County’s next coroner
Hurricane hunters chart course through storm season
USAF Navigator: “We’re flying in a hostile environment”
Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalizations through September 2, 2021.
5,781 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths reported over last three days in Mississippi
New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies
New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies

Latest News

City Manager Clay Jones said it’s important to recognize when a raise is needed. This after...
D’Iberville city employees could see pay raise if new budget approved
More rain possible tomorrow. Lower humidity coming later this week!
Taylor's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Jury selection in murder trial underway
Saucier man pleads guilty to stealing from Biloxi VA
A door is propped open to a warehouse in Independence, Louisiana, used as an evacuation shelter...
Licenses revoked of nursing homes involved in Hurricane Ida evacuation where 7 died
State has 120 days to submit mental health compliance plan, following judge’s order