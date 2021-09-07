Labor shortage still impacting some Coast restaurants over holiday weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Restaurants along the Gulf Coast are usually busy on Labor Day but, with many businesses still struggling to find employees, the holiday weekend brought challenges as employees worked to keep up with the demand.

At Snapper’s Seafood in Biloxi, it was just the restaurant’s general manager David Mason and one other employee serving tables on Monday. Like many others, it’s been an issue for the beachfront business since the pandemic began.

“For the last 18 months, we’ve been constantly looking for employees,” said Mason. “It’s probably been the hardest it’s ever been in the 19 years I’ve been here to try to keep a full staff.”

Usually around this time of year, Mason employs around 35-40 people. This year, however, that number is nearly cut in half, leaving him with a minimal staff as they work to stay afloat.

“It’s getting people their food on a timely basis, being able to give them the customer service that they’re used to getting when they come here because I have regulars that come from up north and to the west of us, you know, from Louisiana and stuff, so just not being able to give them the service that we normally do because we’re short staffed,” said Mason.

Just down the road on Highway 90, it’s a different story. Woody’s Roadside is fully staffed.

“It’s a high-turnover business to start with but I think we’re probably on the low end of the turnover in our industry,” said Woody’s general manager Doug McPhail.

Woody’s in Biloxi has about 55 people on staff. It’s a number they’ve been fortunate enough to maintain over the five years since they opened the beachfront location.

“I think everyone’s going to have maybe challenges of their own and maybe something we have not experienced, but I think that, you know, a lot of what we’ve done to succeed has been to maintain the staff and work hard to accommodate their needs,” said McPhail.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.