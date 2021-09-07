WLOX Careers
Illinois State Police ask: ‘Did you lose your dentures?’

The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Folks lose lots of things at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, but not all of them become quite so public.

“Are you missing something?” the Facebook post asked, with a smiling trooper holding the false teeth in the bottom of a clear plastic cup. “Thank you to the nice fairgoer that flagged us down with these abandoned chompers. You never know what you’re going to see.”

The state police also engaged in some toothy humor in the post:

Joke No. 1: “What did the dentist see at the North Pole? A molar bear!”

Joke No. 2: “What do tooth fairies have on their phones? Bluetooth!”

Possibly sensing the wisecracks were a little long in the tooth, the troopers pulled the plug on the laughing gas.

“Alright, that’s enough,” the post ends. “Seriously though, come get your teeth. Haha.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

