Few showers linger this evening. Lower humidity arrives soon.

Some of us have stayed dry today, but a few more showers and storms may linger this evening. While rain chances will decrease overnight, some more showers and storms will develop by Wednesday morning. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

A disturbance in the Gulf will move near the Northern Gulf Coast by Wednesday evening. It has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression. Some of its moisture will bring more showers and storms by Wednesday. However, a cold front moving in will push this system to our east near the Florida Panhandle. Drier air will move in throughout the day on Thursday. The humidity will be dropping, and rain chances will decrease. Highs will still reach the upper 80s.

Morning lows on Friday and Saturday will drop into the 60! The humidity will stay low on Friday and Saturday, but we’ll warm up into the upper 80s. Plenty of sunshine is expected.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.