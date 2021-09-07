WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Few showers linger this evening. Lower humidity arrives soon.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some of us have stayed dry today, but a few more showers and storms may linger this evening. While rain chances will decrease overnight, some more showers and storms will develop by Wednesday morning. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

A disturbance in the Gulf will move near the Northern Gulf Coast by Wednesday evening. It has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression. Some of its moisture will bring more showers and storms by Wednesday. However, a cold front moving in will push this system to our east near the Florida Panhandle. Drier air will move in throughout the day on Thursday. The humidity will be dropping, and rain chances will decrease. Highs will still reach the upper 80s.

Morning lows on Friday and Saturday will drop into the 60! The humidity will stay low on Friday and Saturday, but we’ll warm up into the upper 80s. Plenty of sunshine is expected.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers should expect some slowing on I-10 Monday morning around exit 28 at Long Beach. State...
UPDATE: Gas truck accident scene cleared, but other crashes impacting traffic
Hancock County Coroner Candidates (left to right) Jeff Hair, Tina Stanfill, and Melissa Taillon...
Three qualify to be Hancock County’s next coroner
Hurricane hunters chart course through storm season
USAF Navigator: “We’re flying in a hostile environment”
Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalizations through September 2, 2021.
5,781 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths reported over last three days in Mississippi
New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies
New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies

Latest News

More rain possible tomorrow. Lower humidity coming later this week!
Taylor's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast
The Hurricane Hunters are used to flying into tense situations, right in the eye of a storm....
Capt. Will Simmons recounts cracked windshield during Hurricane Hunter flight into Ida
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Downpours could cause flash flooding
Scattered showers
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast