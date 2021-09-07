D’Iberville city employees could see pay raise if new budget approved

WLOX Careers
City Manager Clay Jones said it’s important to recognize when a raise is needed. This after analyzing the rise in cost of living.(wlox)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Cities across South Mississippi are working to finalize their budgets for the coming fiscal year, and D’Iberville leaders would like to add more money in the pockets of city workers across the board.

For three years, Phillip Reiling has worked for the City of Diberville as a public works employee. Each year, he’s moved up the ladder in his position with gradual increases in pay.

“Ever since I’ve been here, it’s always felt like a real big family around here, so they always take care of you the best way they can,” Reiling said. “Do whatever they can to help you out.”

All city employees could possibly get a 6.2% pay raise. City Manager Clay Jones said it’s important to recognize when a raise is needed. This is after analyzing the rise in the cost of living.

“So what we do is we budget all the really important needs, the roads, the infrastructure. Then we look at what we have and we say OK, social security is giving this much, cost of living can we afford that?” he said. “The reality is we’re up $2.5 million in sales tax and casino revenue in the year, and the answer is yes we can afford it.”

Reiling said a raise will help with starting his own family with no change in his job description.

“Her and I are looking to buy a house soon, so any extra little bit helps with this proposed raised they’re talking about,” Reiling said. “That will definitely be a great blessing and will appreciate it.”

