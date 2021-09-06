WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned gas truck causing I-10 delays at Long Beach

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers should expect some slowing on I-10 Monday morning around exit 28 at Long Beach. State troopers and first responders are on the scene of an overturned gas truck.

The truck is loaded with approximately 3,000 gallons of gas. One person was taken to the hospital.

Highway Patrol says the left eastbound lane will be closed as they contain the scene. First, an empty tanker will have to offload the gasoline before they can turn the overturned truck upright.

Westbound traffic will also slow simply because of the number of crews on the scene. Drivers should expect traffic delays.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

