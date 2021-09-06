WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Three qualify to be Hancock County’s next coroner

Hancock County Coroner Candidates (left to right) Jeff Hair, Tina Stanfill, and Melissa Taillon...
Hancock County Coroner Candidates (left to right) Jeff Hair, Tina Stanfill, and Melissa Taillon will all be on the ballot for the November 2 special election.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Three people who want to be Hancock County’s next coroner have submitted their qualifying papers to run.

Jeff Hair, Tina Stanfill, and Melissa Taillon will all be on the ballot November 2 when the county holds a special election. Friday was the qualifying deadline.

The winner will serve as coroner for two years. The coroner’s position opened up in July when Jim Faulk abruptly resigned because of what he said were health complications.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers should expect some slowing on I-10 Monday morning around exit 28 at Long Beach. State...
UPDATE: Multiple crashes on I-10E near overturned gas truck
Emily Williams, a survivor of the deadly pile-up on Highway 26, spoke to WLOX from her hospital...
Teen who survived deadly Highway 26 crash recalls terrifying moments trapped in ravine
Residents of Jean Lafitte are spending the weekend surveying the damage in their community...
WATCH: Louisiana residents begin surveying damage left by Hurricane Ida
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Mingo wanted to celebrate the occasion in typical fashion, serving 14.5 gallons of homemade...
Gautier store uses anniversary celebration to help Hurricane Ida victims

Latest News

The overturned truck was loaded with approximately 3,000 gallons of gas. The driver of the...
MHP Trooper Cal Robertson updates I-10 cleanup from overturned gas truck
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church already has several pallets of donated items after just...
St. Thomas church hosts hurricane relief drive in Long Beach
Mississippi Gulf Coast hotels were booked solid for the Labor Day weekend.
Hotels booked solid for Labor Day and beyond with evacuees
Folks in St. James Parish, Louisiana are cleaning up the wreckage left behind by Hurricane Ida....
Ida Recovery: St. James Parish neighbors picking up the pieces