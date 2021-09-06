Three qualify to be Hancock County’s next coroner

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Three people who want to be Hancock County’s next coroner have submitted their qualifying papers to run.

Jeff Hair, Tina Stanfill, and Melissa Taillon will all be on the ballot November 2 when the county holds a special election. Friday was the qualifying deadline.

The winner will serve as coroner for two years. The coroner’s position opened up in July when Jim Faulk abruptly resigned because of what he said were health complications.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.