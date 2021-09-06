Teen driving SUV t-bones vehicle at Meridian intersection, killing 5-year-old

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A 5-year-old child has died after a car crash on Old Country Club Road in Marion. It occurred near the intersection with Highway 39 on Saturday.

Meridian police detectives said that a mother and two of her children were driving on that road when they were t-boned by an SUV.

The driver of the SUV was a 17-year-old girl.

Police said the car rolled over several times, killing the 5-year-old.

The other child was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson and is in critical condition. The mother is in a Meridian hospital and in stable condition.

The 17-year-old received minor injuries. The case is still under investigation

