WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

St. Thomas church hosts hurricane relief drive in Long Beach

It’s been two days since St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church opened its doors as a donation...
It’s been two days since St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church opened its doors as a donation site for hurricane victims, and there have been several pallets of donated items.(WLOX)
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It has been two days since St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church opened its doors as a donation site for hurricane victims, and there have been several pallets of donated items.

Donna Gauthier is a church member and said that her son lives in New Orleans with his family. Luckily, he left the city in time, which made her want to help hurricane victims even more.

“I wouldn’t even imagine what I would have done if he stayed. It’s terrible what the people over there are going through,” said Gauthier. “You just have to pray for the people involved and do what God intended you to do, which is to help your fellow man out.”

Karen Casey is from Kenner, Louisiana, and has been in Long Beach since last Wednesday since her house isn’t in livable conditions.

She said that her experience with Ida is similar to what she had to go through during Hurricane Katrina.

“I have wind damage. Some of the big branches fell on the roof, we have broken windows, a lot of debris, roof damage and fence damage. We’ve been there and done that since our house was damaged from Katrina, so this isn’t anything new for us,” said Casey.

Casey decided to attend the church’s service Sunday morning and found out about the hurricane relief drive during its announcements.

HURRICANE IDA RELIEF FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3 UPDATE St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church will be a drop-off location for...

Posted by St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church on Thursday, September 2, 2021

She said that the hurricane relief drive was a blessing that God gave her for attending the service.

“We really appreciate it. I think you guys more than anybody understand that every time there’s a hurricane in town, what are the basic needs like water, ice, toilet paper and towels. Mississippi always comes through for us whenever there’s hurricanes like this,” said Casey.

The church is accepting supplies until September 16.

Relief supplies will be delivered to Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose, Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Williams, a survivor of the deadly pile-up on Highway 26, spoke to WLOX from her hospital...
Teen who survived deadly Highway 26 crash recalls terrifying moments trapped in ravine
Miss. senior killed when truck he was driving rolls down levee, lands on top of him
Miss. senior killed when truck he was driving rolls down levee, lands on top of him
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
What the pediatricians are saying about the latest on kids and COVID
From left, Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders arrive at DIRECTV's Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach...
Michael Strahan had custom suits made for the entire JSU football team

Latest News

This is a common sight on Highway 90 as evacuees dominate the hotel bookings during Labor Day...
Hotels booked solid for Labor Day and beyond with evacuees
The church lost its brick wall, but parishioners wouldn’t let a pile of bricks or the broken...
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church hosts Sunday mass despite Ida damage
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church members entered Sunday mass service with uplifted spirits...
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church hosts Sunday mass despite Ida damage
Mingo wanted to celebrate the occasion in typical fashion, serving 14.5 gallons of homemade...
Gautier store uses anniversary celebration to help Hurricane Ida victims