St. Thomas church hosts hurricane relief drive in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It has been two days since St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church opened its doors as a donation site for hurricane victims, and there have been several pallets of donated items.

Donna Gauthier is a church member and said that her son lives in New Orleans with his family. Luckily, he left the city in time, which made her want to help hurricane victims even more.

“I wouldn’t even imagine what I would have done if he stayed. It’s terrible what the people over there are going through,” said Gauthier. “You just have to pray for the people involved and do what God intended you to do, which is to help your fellow man out.”

Karen Casey is from Kenner, Louisiana, and has been in Long Beach since last Wednesday since her house isn’t in livable conditions.

She said that her experience with Ida is similar to what she had to go through during Hurricane Katrina.

“I have wind damage. Some of the big branches fell on the roof, we have broken windows, a lot of debris, roof damage and fence damage. We’ve been there and done that since our house was damaged from Katrina, so this isn’t anything new for us,” said Casey.

Casey decided to attend the church’s service Sunday morning and found out about the hurricane relief drive during its announcements.

She said that the hurricane relief drive was a blessing that God gave her for attending the service.

“We really appreciate it. I think you guys more than anybody understand that every time there’s a hurricane in town, what are the basic needs like water, ice, toilet paper and towels. Mississippi always comes through for us whenever there’s hurricanes like this,” said Casey.

The church is accepting supplies until September 16.

Relief supplies will be delivered to Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose, Louisiana.

