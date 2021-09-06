WLOX Careers
Loaves & Fishes still looking for a permanent home while continuing to feed those in need

By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Loaves and Fishes Interim Executive Director Father Greg Barras is looking for more donors and more volunteers.

They have their Water Street facility in Biloxi until December. Until then, he and others are proactively looking for a new, permanent location.

“Our present situation is we are close to finding a new executive director, which gives us courage, strength and hope,” Barras said. “But on this Labor Day, it is a labor of love to feed the hungry who’ll always be a part of our community. Feeding the hungry gives us a healthy giving community here in Biloxi.”

He said whatever the case, whatever the location, they will work to keep Loaves and Fishes open.

“We still have four more months here at this current location,” Barras added. “We need your help finding a new location. We need financial help. We need large donations. If we were ever to purchase a place or build, $500,00 would be a starting goal. We’re nowhere in sight of that, but it’s $15,000 a month just to pay operational expenses. Any amount helps us meet that goal and stay open.”

On average, Loaves and Fishes serves at least 200 lunches and dinners three days a week, which adds up to nearly 60,000 meals a year.

