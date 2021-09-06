WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Hurricane Ida leaves a La. family of seven struggling

Samuel Girod and his family find refuge in Hattiesburg
By Mia Monet
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been a week since hurricane Ida made landfall on the southeast coast of Louisiana, and there are still many places without power leaving a lot of Louisianians to find refuge in Hattiesburg, like Samuel Girod and his family.

Samuel Girod lives in Avondale, Louisiana with his wife and their five children Samuel Jr, 5; Samyri, 4; Sanaya &Samaya, 3 and Sevyn, 1.

For the past few days, however, they’ve been living at the Days Inn hotel in Hattiesburg. They came to Mississippi after riding out the storm at home.

“It came through and it was like nothing you’ve never heard before because the windows were just a rattling as if somebody was standing outside of them beating on them. So me and my family took refuge in their closet; I have a walk-in closet” said Girod.

He says riding out the storm was terrifying, but nothing was like the three days that followed. He says they didn’t have power so the heat was unbearable.

He decided to come to Hattiesburg, to escape the uninhabitable living conditions. He didn’t have a car, so his brother gave them a ride.

“All I needed was lights, water, gas and somewhere for them to sleep and relax. You feel what I’m saying? We weren’t sleeping those three days. We were out in the heat, it was not real rest.

He says they struggled when they first got here, but things have been getting better every day.

“A church helped me out with a few nights. You have not because you ask not, and ever since I asked, I have received. The community is very helping,” said Girod.

He and his family would love to go home, but he is afraid they would not have the things they need to survive.

“When we go to Walmart, who’s to say they’re going to have diapers. Who’s to say they’re going to have food. You know what I’m saying? So, that’s another thing that’s puzzling for me. You know, so I’m just like in between a rock and a hard place in between one prayer and the next,” said Girod.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers should expect some slowing on I-10 Monday morning around exit 28 at Long Beach. State...
UPDATE: Gas truck accident scene cleared, but other crashes impacting traffic
Emily Williams, a survivor of the deadly pile-up on Highway 26, spoke to WLOX from her hospital...
Teen who survived deadly Highway 26 crash recalls terrifying moments trapped in ravine
Hurricane hunters chart course through storm season
USAF Navigator: “We’re flying in a hostile environment”
Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalizations through September 2, 2021.
5,781 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths reported Monday in Mississippi
Residents of Jean Lafitte are spending the weekend surveying the damage in their community...
WATCH: Louisiana residents begin surveying damage left by Hurricane Ida

Latest News

“... They just started shooting. Just shot, shot, shot, shot. And then I heard my back window...
Driver’s video captures her terror after she, 2 of her children are caught in crossfire of shooting
New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies
New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies
New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies
New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies
Our members of the WLOX team are in Louisiana to bring us a closer look at the devastation left...
WATCH: A look at recovery efforts in Terrebonne Parish