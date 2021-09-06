Hotels booked solid for Labor Day and beyond with evacuees

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been a summer that the Coast tourism industry has needed.

Linda Hornsby, Executive Director of the Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association, estimated that the Coast could have rented 50 percent more rooms if we had them.

“Hotel numbers have been over the top,” she said.

Edgewater Inn in Biloxi has had its share of tough times. But even with all the rooms booked for the Labor Day holiday, manager Barbara Weiter said it’s been difficult for a different reason.

“It’s good for us. It’s good for business,” she said. “But, it’s terrible for the people.”

The people are Hurricane Ida evacuees from Louisiana who make up most of her guests.

“It’s horrible. It’s heartbreaking,” Weiter said. “I mean, they’ve lost everything. They have nothing. They’ve lost all their memories, their pictures. They’ve lost everything.”

And, so, she said she’s trying to do everything she can to help, including dropping rates to help people out before FEMA reimbursements come in.

“They didn’t know how long they were going to have to stay,” she said. “It’s not like they could prepare or plan a year ahead to save money for a vacation. They just all of a sudden have to come stay at a hotel at the beach because they have no place else to go.”

Likewise, Quality Inn Biloxi is slammed.

“This whole week has been very busy, non-stop phone calls just booking all the rooms up,” said manager John Ly. “All of them are staying for 20-plus days.”

Most are evacuees and emergency staff.

“Maybe 10 percent of our guests now are probably actual like Labor Day weekenders,” Ly added.

Jacori Hayes and her family are among those seeking temporary refuge from New Orleans.

“This is pretty much the life we’re living in the hotels right now until things get better,” she said. “I really just want to get back home. I’m really kind of out of my comfort zone.”

While the pool party her children enjoyed looked fun, it’s not what she was expecting to do over the Labor Day holiday.

“Not at all,” she said with a chuckle. “I was expecting to be in my backyard on my barbecue grill.”

