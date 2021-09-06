Gulfport fire chief announces retirement, council to consider replacement
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport City Council will consider a new fire chief Tuesday after Chief Michael Beyerstedt announced his retirement.
Mayor Billy Hewes has submitted a letter of recommendation for Billy Kelley to become the next fire chief. Kelley’s accolades include serving as a deputy fire chief since 2017 and holding every sworn position at the Gulfport Fire Department including battalion chief, district chief, lieutenant, engineer and firefighter over a 20-year career.
The city council will consider the appointment at the Sept. 7 meeting.
Beyerstedt said his last day will be Oct. 1, and he then plans to serve as the general manager at Windance Country Club.
