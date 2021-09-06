Gulfport fire chief announces retirement, council to consider replacement

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport City Council will consider a new fire chief Tuesday after Chief Michael Beyerstedt announced his retirement.

Mayor Billy Hewes has submitted a letter of recommendation for Billy Kelley to become the next fire chief. Kelley’s accolades include serving as a deputy fire chief since 2017 and holding every sworn position at the Gulfport Fire Department including battalion chief, district chief, lieutenant, engineer and firefighter over a 20-year career.

The Gulfport City Council will consider the appointment of Billy Kelley for fire chief after Michael Beyerstedt announced his retirement. (Gulfport Fire Department)

The city council will consider the appointment at the Sept. 7 meeting.

Beyerstedt said his last day will be Oct. 1, and he then plans to serve as the general manager at Windance Country Club.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.