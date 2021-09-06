Few storms linger tonight. More rain possible on Tuesday.

For many of us, we had a rainy Labor Day. A few more showers and storms may linger this evening. Any heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Pearl River, Hancock, and Harrison County until 9 PM.

There will be a little break in the rain overnight, but some more showers and storms are possible early Tuesday morning and through the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday. More showers and storms are likely on Wednesday thanks to tropical moisture moving in from the Gulf. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A nice cold front will push in on Thursday. The humidity will drop quite a bit. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but we’ll cool down into the upper 60s that night. Friday and Saturday will be mostly dry with highs in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, there is a low chance for a disturbance in the Gulf to become a tropical depression. Most forecast models keep it pretty disorganized as it moves into the Northern Gulf. In the Atlantic, Hurricane Larry is expected to remain out at sea. It is not a threat to the U.S.

