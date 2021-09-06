WLOX Careers
Driver’s video captures her terror after she, 2 of her children are caught in crossfire of a deadly shooting

“Those bullets was inches from us. Nothing but the mercy and grace of God that we didn’t get killed”
“... They just started shooting. Just shot, shot, shot, shot. And then I heard my back window...
“... They just started shooting. Just shot, shot, shot, shot. And then I heard my back window glass break,” Zuniga McGee says on the video she posted Sept. 4, 2021, on Facebook under the heading “MY CAR JUST GOT SHOT UP!” With her in the SUV were her 15-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son.(Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Zuniga McGee)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A mother’s heart-wrenching Facebook video captures the terror she felt moments after the bullets started flying.

“My kids and I are extremely traumatized by this situation! None of us got any sleep and I am experiencing anxiety and chest pains,” Zuniga McGee told KSLA News 12 the day after the gunfire erupted around them.

It was Saturday night, Sept. 4. And she and two of her children were sitting in their SUV at a major Shreveport intersection.

“All I keep hearing is the gunshots ringing and the glass shattering. This needs to stop!”

McGee said she was going to pick up her 18-year-old son. With her were her 15-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son.

“Those bullets was inches from us. Nothing but the mercy and grace of God that we didn’t get killed,” she told KSLA News 12.

It was sometime around 10 p.m. and they were at East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at Youree Drive.

“I was put in a bad situation where I had to run the red light and pray no one hit my vehicle.”

She made the decision to punch the gas when a bullet shattered their SUV’s rear window.

“I was just picking my son up from work and wasn’t expecting to be caught up in a crossfire shootout.”

Once they were out of harm’s way, McGee went on Facebook to chronicle that terrifying encounter and the moments immediately afterward.

“... They just started shooting. Just shot, shot, shot, shot. And then I heard my back window glass break,” she says on the video posted under the heading “MY CAR JUST GOT SHOT UP!”

McGee’s post shows bullet holes in her SUV.

“I’m just so scared,” she repeatedly says.

“My kids were in the car. Y’all, this shooting has got to stop. ... This shooting has got to stop, everybody, for real.”

(Out of respect for her children’s privacy, KSLA News 12 has decided against showing McGee’s full video here.)

13-year-old killed, at least 2 other people wounded by gunfire along Youree Drive corridor in Shreveport

