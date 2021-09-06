WLOX Careers
5,781 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths reported Monday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 1,000 new cases and 31 new deaths reported Monday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 5,781 new cases of COVID-19 and 125 deaths in the state on Monday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Thursday and 3pm Sunday.

Of the new cases, 1,000 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that period. New cases were reported in Harrison County (473), Jackson County (224), Hancock County (93), Pearl River County (174), George County (23), and Stone County (13).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George426164629
Hancock6777997215
Harrison30,66642752175
Jackson21,93231427338
Pearl River826418721042
Stone3300498614

In the six lower counties, new deaths that occurred between July 23 and Sept. 4 were reported in Jackson County (16), Harrison County (10), and George County (1).

Four deaths occurred between August 1 and August 30, and were identified from death certificate reports in Pearl River County (2), Harrison County (1), and Jackson County (1). One death previously reported in Jackson County was determined not to be COVID-19 related, and has been removed from that county’s total.

As of Sept. 5 at 3pm, there have been a total of 452,644 cases and 8,664 deaths reported.

Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 16, 343 people died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. That’s more than double the number of deaths caused by COVID during the two prior between July 20 and Aug. 2.

As of Sept. 2, there were 1438 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 452 were in the ICU and 348 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalizations through September 2, 2021.
Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalizations through September 2, 2021.(MSDH)
Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

As of Aug. 16, 2021, there are 336,849 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

