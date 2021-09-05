WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

WATCH: Louisiana residents begin surveying damage left by Hurricane Ida

By Tristan Ruppert and Chancelor Winn
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEAN LAFITTE, La. (WLOX) - Coast communities are just now beginning to pick up the pieces scattered about by Hurricane Ida, including areas like Grand Isle and Jean Lafitte.

Residents have been allowed back to survey the damage, and what they saw was startling.

Tristan Ruppert and Chancelor Winn traveled to these communities to see firsthand what those residents were going through as they saw their homes and what Ida left behind.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Williams, a survivor of the deadly pile-up on Highway 26, spoke to WLOX from her hospital...
Teen who survived deadly Highway 26 crash recalls terrifying moments trapped in ravine
Miss. senior killed when truck he was driving rolls down levee, lands on top of him
Miss. senior killed when truck he was driving rolls down levee, lands on top of him
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
What the pediatricians are saying about the latest on kids and COVID
From left, Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders arrive at DIRECTV's Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach...
Michael Strahan had custom suits made for the entire JSU football team

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot and humid today. Not much rain expected.
Beautiful, but hot today. More rain possible by midweek.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Clear skies along the Jourdan River mean people are outside washing away the wounds left by...
Jourdan River Shores neighbors clean up after Hurricane Ida
Our neighbors to the west are beginning to pick up the pieces following Hurricane Ida....
Hurricane Ida causes severe damage in Louisiana