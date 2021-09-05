St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church hosts Sunday mass despite Ida damage

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Picayune is the church that was damaged Monday at the height of Hurricane Ida.

The church lost its brick wall, but parishioners wouldn’t let a pile of bricks or the broken air conditioners keep them from their Sunday worship service.

“Today is the day of joy and suffering if you will,” said Deacon Doug McNair. “The joy of coming together as a community of loving one another and loving God.”

Members entered with uplifted spirits despite the devastation Hurricane Ida caused.

McNair said the joy was seeing everyone come together. He knows they’ve suffered a lot in the week since Ida hit Picayune. That pain includes a hole in their house of worship that shines an unwanted light on this Sunday morning mass.

“I just couldn’t believe that the wall fell in the back, but it was real,” said Sally Davis.

Voices are lifted in song as pews fill with members ready to worship.

“We’re called to be here with God because we trust him and we love him,” said McNair.

The damage looked very similar to last Monday, the same bricks laid there scattered from the side of the building.

The only difference was caution tape had been put up. The Ida aftermath destroyed multiple air conditioning units and members said the damage couldn’t keep them away.

“It was kind of devastating to see but it didn’t stop us from coming. Faith is stronger than the building really,” said Katie Thompson.

“We’re down to one air conditioner and it’s the least favorite air conditioner,” McNair said. “It’s the smallest in an area that doesn’t help us much. But when you love somebody, you don’t only want to be there when it’s easy and it’s good but you want to be there in the difficult times too.”

From Fifth Avenue, the staircase view of bricks from the backside of the church building is what many see. But McNair sees an icon of resilience that has added more strength to the congregation.

“Our faith should not be shaken by material lost,” said McNair. “Christ calls us to something much more important than materialism,” he said. “So I trust God, this is a nit and it means nothing.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.