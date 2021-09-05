Southern Miss falls to South Alabama in Will Hall’s debut

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The Will Hall era at Southern Miss began with a loss at the hands of South Alabama in Mobile on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles grabbed the lead first thanks to a Trey Lowe quarterback sneak, but it was all Jaguars from there. Jake Bentley was 17-for-22 through the air for USA, tossing two touchdowns in the win. Southern Miss was unable to get much offense going, with seven 3-and-outs and four turnovers.

Hall used the words “disappointing” and “humiliating” in his postgame press conference, but vowed to correct where they went wrong.

“The good thing is, it’s all fixable. We have to run the plays we call, we have to read them right, we have to catch balls that hit us in the hands, we have to not fumble,” Hall said. “That’s on me as the coach, but these are fixable. We have a long way to go, we knew that tonight going into it, but we’re building this program back.”

