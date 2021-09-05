WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Southern Miss falls to South Alabama in Will Hall’s debut

Trey Lowe awaits a snap in Southern Miss' loss to South Alabama.
Trey Lowe awaits a snap in Southern Miss' loss to South Alabama.(WDAM | WDAM)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The Will Hall era at Southern Miss began with a loss at the hands of South Alabama in Mobile on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles grabbed the lead first thanks to a Trey Lowe quarterback sneak, but it was all Jaguars from there. Jake Bentley was 17-for-22 through the air for USA, tossing two touchdowns in the win. Southern Miss was unable to get much offense going, with seven 3-and-outs and four turnovers.

Hall used the words “disappointing” and “humiliating” in his postgame press conference, but vowed to correct where they went wrong.

“The good thing is, it’s all fixable. We have to run the plays we call, we have to read them right, we have to catch balls that hit us in the hands, we have to not fumble,” Hall said. “That’s on me as the coach, but these are fixable. We have a long way to go, we knew that tonight going into it, but we’re building this program back.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Williams, a survivor of the deadly pile-up on Highway 26, spoke to WLOX from her hospital...
Teen who survived deadly Highway 26 crash recalls terrifying moments trapped in ravine
Miss. senior killed when truck he was driving rolls down levee, lands on top of him
Miss. senior killed when truck he was driving rolls down levee, lands on top of him
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
What the pediatricians are saying about the latest on kids and COVID
From left, Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders arrive at DIRECTV's Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach...
Michael Strahan had custom suits made for the entire JSU football team

Latest News

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) hands off to running back Jerrion Ealy (9) during a...
Ole Miss ready for center stage Monday night
Those hoping the 2021 LSU Tigers would bounce back from 2020 didn’t get much reassurance on...
LSU “has to get better” after loss to UCLA
Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson (23) runs along the sideline as Louisiana Tech...
MSU completes historic comeback to earn week one win
Although games are over, the city of Gulfport has not stop celebrating its gold medalist...
Gulfport’s own Brittney Reese gets a warm welcome home