Ole Miss ready for center stage Monday night

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Going through a personnel change and dealing with the restrictions of last summer proved to be difficult for the Ole Miss defense, ranking last in the FBS in total defense with almost 520 yards per game. On the other side of the ball, fresh off an explosive 2020, the offense has similar expectations, led by last year’s leader in total offense, quarterback Matt Corral.

Ahead of Monday’s matchup, Corral said his team has been hungry since the end of last season - and even added how much time he’s spent mastering the offense.

“Started in winter workouts, getting mentally prepared, going over the same exact system and learning it. I went over the playbook four times this offseason,” Corral said. “There’s nothing new in besides some new installs for this week and some tweaks we have. Other than that, the leadership has been great from my end, and everyone else as well. Just holding everybody accountable.”

Ole Miss will be without head coach Lane Kiffin, who tested positive for COVID-19. Kickoff on Monday is set for 7 pm.

