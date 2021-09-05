WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ole Miss ready for center stage Monday night

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) hands off to running back Jerrion Ealy (9) during a...
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) hands off to running back Jerrion Ealy (9) during a morning NCAA college football practice on the Oxford, Miss., campus, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Going through a personnel change and dealing with the restrictions of last summer proved to be difficult for the Ole Miss defense, ranking last in the FBS in total defense with almost 520 yards per game. On the other side of the ball, fresh off an explosive 2020, the offense has similar expectations, led by last year’s leader in total offense, quarterback Matt Corral.

Ahead of Monday’s matchup, Corral said his team has been hungry since the end of last season - and even added how much time he’s spent mastering the offense.

“Started in winter workouts, getting mentally prepared, going over the same exact system and learning it. I went over the playbook four times this offseason,” Corral said. “There’s nothing new in besides some new installs for this week and some tweaks we have. Other than that, the leadership has been great from my end, and everyone else as well. Just holding everybody accountable.”

Ole Miss will be without head coach Lane Kiffin, who tested positive for COVID-19. Kickoff on Monday is set for 7 pm.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Williams, a survivor of the deadly pile-up on Highway 26, spoke to WLOX from her hospital...
Teen who survived deadly Highway 26 crash recalls terrifying moments trapped in ravine
Miss. senior killed when truck he was driving rolls down levee, lands on top of him
Miss. senior killed when truck he was driving rolls down levee, lands on top of him
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
What the pediatricians are saying about the latest on kids and COVID
From left, Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders arrive at DIRECTV's Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach...
Michael Strahan had custom suits made for the entire JSU football team

Latest News

Those hoping the 2021 LSU Tigers would bounce back from 2020 didn’t get much reassurance on...
LSU “has to get better” after loss to UCLA
Trey Lowe awaits a snap in Southern Miss' loss to South Alabama.
Southern Miss falls to South Alabama in Will Hall’s debut
Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson (23) runs along the sideline as Louisiana Tech...
MSU completes historic comeback to earn week one win
Although games are over, the city of Gulfport has not stop celebrating its gold medalist...
Gulfport’s own Brittney Reese gets a warm welcome home