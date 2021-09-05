MSU completes historic comeback to earn week one win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - After building a 14-0 lead in the first frame, Will Rogers and Mississippi State looked locked and loaded, as the sophomore quarterback ended up with 370 yards and 3 touchdowns while completing over 80 percent of his passes.

But in between his second and third touchdown was a pick six that gave the visitors a 17-point lead entering the fourth quarter. Rogers’ final touchdown pass, however - a dart over the middle to D’Iberville alum Jaden Walley - was the most important and decisive one of the afternoon. In the end, Mike Leach was happy with the result - but he wasn’t too pleased that it took a historic comeback to get it.

“The end was good, which illustrates how good you can be if you play together on all three sides of the ball. It was a great win, from what I understand it was the biggest comeback in school history,” Leach said. “We did have contributions from offense, defense and special teams to win that game. But the thing is, we squandered an awful lot, we did it early, and we did it in a bad fashion. We have to go back and coach better this next week.”

