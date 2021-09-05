LSU “has to get better” after loss to UCLA

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - Those hoping the 2021 LSU Tigers would bounce back from 2020 didn’t get much reassurance on Saturday, as the Bayou Bengals fell to UCLA 38-27. It’s the second straight season opening loss for LSU.

On the positive side, the Tigers only committed two penalties, notched four sacks, and had a big night from Kayshon Boutte. On the other side, they struggled on third downs, gave up over 200 yards on the ground, and surrendered over 250 yards passing on just nine completions. A lot of the little things that seemed to plague the Tigers last year showed up again Saturday night, and Ed Orgeron wasn’t pleased.

“Where we’ve got to get better, is a lot of areas. Physicality at the point of attack. Run the football better. Stop the run. Eliminate the explosive plays,” Orgeron said. “Those are things we have to address and get better real quick. One game does not define the season, but we do understand that that was a letdown for our fans. I take responsibility for it. We’ve got to get better.”

