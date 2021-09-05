WLOX Careers
The Life Church of Picayune feeds those affected by Hurricane Ida

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - The kitchen in The Life Church of Picayune was filled with steam and seasoning for its outreach.

The church gave away free plates of red beans and rice with cornbread to show support to people affected by Hurricane Ida.

The church started planning for the outreach when it noticed the lines at gas stations and grocery stores grew from many cars from Louisiana traveling into the city for resources.

The church’s assistant Heather McCreary said that members bought the food from Hattiesburg so that there’s enough food at grocery stores in Picayune for people who need it.

“We wanted to try to bless as many people as we can. We usually have a monthly soup kitchen, so today we’re doing red beans and rice,” McCreary said. “We started this outreach this week. We felt like there’s still more of a need.”

McCreary said that it’s tough seeing her loved ones during a time of hardship. She said that she appreciates the fact that she has power and it made her want to help others without even more.

“There’s people that I know down even lower in the parishes who don’t have anything. At this point, they’re just cleaning. It’s devasting for sure, but we try to take what we have and how we’re blessed to bless others,” McCreary said.

Amanda Mills is a Louisiana resident and has been staying in Picayune with her mother for a week.

“It ain’t nothing like your own house because now we’re with other people. It’s an adjustment, but I’m blessed that everyone got out of there with their kids just fine,” Mills said.

The mother of three said she’s grateful for the free meal because it helps her take her mind off her home being flooded and without power.

“I was just happening to be walking by and saw this. This is such a blessing for them to help everybody. Everyone needs a helping hand out here,” she said.

Keith Evans has lived in Picayune for a few years and is proud to say that he lives in a community that goes out of its way to assist others in need.

“Events like this is good to help the community, so people know that they’re here to help, and they do what they have to do to help the less fortunate. This is America and we have to stick together—united, we stand,” Evans said.

The church was able to feed over 200 people and plans to feed more in Louisiana next week.

