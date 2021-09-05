WLOX Careers
Jourdan River Shores neighbors clean up after Hurricane Ida

Clear skies along the Jourdan River mean people are outside washing away the wounds left by Hurricane Ida.(Andres Fuentes)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Clear skies along the Jourdan River mean people are outside washing away the wounds left by Hurricane Ida.

“I guess it’s now time for some spring cleaning,” resident Joel Watson said.

The storm pushed water onto streets and lawns, dragging in debris from all across the neighborhood.

“We’re day three of cleaning up,” resident Tim Kennedy said.

The area is a popular vacation spot for Louisiana families, but temporary homes are now being used as permanent homes for the time being. That’s the case of Watson’s family, which made it out of Houma, LA before the hurricane ripped through the area.

“We’re going to stay here until we get power back in our house,” Watson said.

For some, Hurricane Ida brought damages to the area that haven’t been seen before, but with utilities working and everyone ok, the neighborhood is counting its blessings.

“This is the worst one,” Kennedy said. “We have air conditioning and cool beer so it’s all good.”

While the residents along the Jourdan River were spared from the worst of Hurricane Ida, they’re still concerned about the people just across the state line.

“It breaks my heart for the people out there,” Watson said.

Watson tried his best to make regular trips to Terrebonne Parish to take care of friends and neighbors without power.

“We’ve been toting gas and water and supplies back and forth,” he said.

And as the Gulf Coast recovers after Ida, residents are reminded that hurricane season doesn’t end for another three months.

“Can we get a couple of weeks off? I guess not. It is what it is,” Kennedy said.

