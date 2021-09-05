WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Gulfport’s own Brittney Reese gets a warm welcome home

Although games are over, the city of Gulfport has not stop celebrating its gold medalist...
Although games are over, the city of Gulfport has not stop celebrating its gold medalist Olympic hero, Brittney Reese.(wlox)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Four days from Saturday will mark one month since the 2021 Olympics ended in Tokyo. Although games are over, the city of Gulfport hasn’t stopped celebrating its gold medalist Olympic hero.

“She always says as a little girl, ‘I’m going to the Olympics’,” said Reese’s mom, Carla Young.

Gulfport’s own Brittney Reese turned that young dream into a reality with not just one Olympic appearance, but four.

“You know it’s been a journey,” Reese said.

A journey Reese’s community has always supported and followed. Now, whenever she’s home, it’s a celebration.

On Saturday, the bleachers at Milner Stadium were filled with fans of all ages, all proud of Reese’s accomplishments this far.

“First track meet was in Biloxi and she went 18.5 and the rest was history,” said Prince Jones. “She was the number long jump in the nation her senior year at 20 feet three inches coming out of high school.”

Reese’s high school track coach Prince Jones, her mother Carla Young, and Gulfport residents like Valinda Payton all agree they couldn’t be prouder.

“I’m so proud of her,” Payton said. “I’ve seen her grow from her Ole Miss days to the Olympic days and I couldn’t be more proud of her to have her as a positive role model for our community.”

Young said her daughter has always strived to be her best, whether that was in basketball or track. Young said it was always Reese’s path, which she never tried to control.

“I always told her to follow your dreams, can’t nobody hold you back but yourself,” said Reese’s mom. “You got to remember this is your future. This is what you want. You don’t do what someone else wants you to do you do what you want,” she said.

“It’s been a great journey for me,” Reese said. “I’m really blessed and I’m just grateful I have the skills I’ve been given to use them in a positive mindset.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
Emily Williams, a survivor of the deadly pile-up on Highway 26, spoke to WLOX from her hospital...
Teen who survived deadly Highway 26 crash recalls terrifying moments trapped in ravine
The shelves are bare at some stores in South Mississippi due to the influx of people coming...
South Mississippi grocery stores struggling to keep shelves stocked
Emmett Till
‘Hard to understand’: Emmett Till memorial goes missing
Miss. senior killed when truck he was driving rolls down levee, lands on top of him
Miss. senior killed when truck he was driving rolls down levee, lands on top of him

Latest News

Clear skies along the Jourdan River mean people are outside washing away the wounds left by...
Jourdan River Shores neighbors clean up after Hurricane Ida
It’s been a rough few days for Louisiana residents like the Bruschi family in the aftermath of...
Louisiana family thanks Mississippi Coast, volunteers after seeking refuge from Ida
‘This made my heart smile’: Thousands share photo of Brandon athletes praying at restaurant
‘This made my heart smile’: Thousands share photo of Brandon athletes praying at restaurant
It’s been a rough few days for Louisiana residents like the Bruschi family in the aftermath of...
Louisiana family thanks Mississippi Coast, volunteers after seeking refuge from Ida