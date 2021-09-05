Gautier store uses anniversary celebration to help Hurricane Ida victims

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - This time last year, That Gumbo Life was setting up shop along Gautier-Vancleave Road, a busy road in Jackson County.

“One year in feels amazing,” owner Monica Mingo said. “Our community has really come out and supported us. We would not be here without our community.”

Mingo wanted to celebrate the occasion in typical fashion, serving 14.5 gallons of homemade gumbo to hungry customers while also holding an inaugural art walk outside.

“My family invented roux. It was just seafood soup before we came along,” she said.

Monica Mingo established herself in the community by restoring and selling vintage furniture. Her success over the year has led to upholstery workspace and more services through her store.

Along the way, she has been promoting nearby businesses.

“I’m telling everybody, everywhere I go Exit 61 is popping. Gautier is getting swankier,” she said. “It’s just great that what I see, what I saw in Gautier, Mississippi, everybody else is seeing too.”

New stores have opened up near her shop since Mingo took a chance on the area.

“Ms. Monica is electricity and she has plugged in Gautier,” Dian Cooksey said.

Cooksey is an employee at That Gumbo Life and also one of the serval local artists/vendors selling their goods for the art walk.

Mingo wanted to celebrate her store’s accomplishments while also highlighting the artists who have helped her along the way.

“It gives us a place where we can come together and showcase our talents and skills,” Kerry Jones with Marsh and Pine said. “it also gives us a chance to learn from each other. It’s a lot of fun.”

Kerry and his wife Sena are both Gautier residents who sell their pottery through the store and see its benefits.

“We love living here and now we don’t necessarily have to drive out of town to do our artwork,” Sena said. “(That Gumbo Life) gives us an opportunity to showcase it for us.”

People say the store is also a sign of progress in a city already seeing changes.

“We got a lot of new businesses. We got a lot of new government,” Cooksey said. “I think people are looking this way. We got access to the interstate and just a lot of new people. That’s a good thing.”

And while That Gumbo Life is using the day to celebrate its recent success, the owner is also thinking about people impacted by Hurricane Ida.

“I’m originally from West Baton Rouge. I’m from an old Creole family,” Mingo said. “That’s why my gumbo is so good.”

With Louisiana ties, Mingo felt it was important to donate proceeds of the day’s sales and raise funds for a St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in New Orleans. The church recently had its power restored and aims on helping people in need in the aftermath of the storm.

“They’re like boots on the ground type of church,” Mingo said. “There are people who needed help yesterday. There are people who need help right now. And we are going to give cash money to them.”

She’s happy to help a community in need while raising up the city she lives in.

“Gautier pride right here,” she said. “We’re going to make some big things happen.”

