Artwalk Downtown a celebration in Ocean Springs

By Mike Lacy
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s nothing like art in a framework that’s just as artsy.

The combination of “Artwalk Downtown” and Ocean Springs makes for a dynamic partnership, and the outcome is good business and happy customers.

This year, Artwalk Downtown is a celebration.

“Oh, I think it’s amazing that the town can get out,” said Biloxi resident Lisa Spivey. “I’m glad everybody is taking the opportunity to get vaccinated and we can all be together again.”

Crowds were spread all along Washington Avenue and Government Street.

Vendors put their best art and their best attitude forward.

“Definitely with COVID and everything, a lot of small businesses like ours struggled,” said Chelsea Rumery, owner of BYO Brush Studio in Ocean Springs. “But, we’re still here. We’re still open and it’s going good now.”

This is the kind of atmosphere artist Ryan Merrill lives for.

“I love art and being part of the community and getting out here and doing these shows and connecting with people, especially during this pandemic that we’re all trying to deal with,” he said.

Established businesses also were slammed.

“This is our first Artwalk that we have participated in,” said Rachelle Bourg, owner of Ocean Springs Daiquiri Company. “So, we’re excited to meet a lot of the locals and people just visiting the area.”

Locals also appreciate what Artwalk offers.

“I think everyone should come here to look around,” said KD Guiles of Ocean Springs.

“There are some cool and unique things that people haven’t ever seen,” added her friend Kinlee Brooks.

This may be Spivey’s first Artwalk, but it’s a natural fit for her.

“I’m a creative person. I’m a hair dresser,” she said. “So, I enjoy everything that’s artistic. I’ve been shopping, and we’re just looking for some crafts that we want to buy and enjoy the day.”

Tyler Ash didn’t come for the shopping, but she found some treasure.

“I’m not ever looking for anything, but I can’t pass up a good deal,” she said with a laugh.

It’s a good venue to walk among the art.

“I think Ocean Springs is a perfect place to do it, too,” Ash said. “I feel like it fits the city. I think it’s a good reflection of the coastal community too.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

