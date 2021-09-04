WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Hot and humid this weekend. Not much rain expected.

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re going to warm up quickly today! Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. While a few isolated showers and storms are possible, many of us will stay dry today.

Rain chances will diminish tonight, and we’ll stay warm and humid with lows in the 70s. Sunday will be hot and humid with highs near 90. Isolated showers and storms may pop-up in the afternoon. A front will move closer to us on Labor Day, and we’ll have a better chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will be around 90.

In the tropics, we are closely watching a disturbance over Central America that is expected to move into the Gulf. There’s a chance it could develop into a tropical depression by the middle of the week. Depending on where it tracks, we could see more rainfall by Tuesday or Wednesday. Hurricane Larry is a major hurricane in the Central Atlantic, and it is expected to stay out at sea. At this time, it is not a threat to the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
The shelves are bare at some stores in South Mississippi due to the influx of people coming...
South Mississippi grocery stores struggling to keep shelves stocked
Emmett Till
‘Hard to understand’: Emmett Till memorial goes missing
People look at a car flooded flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in a local...
In Ida’s wake, power to be restored to New Orleans by middle of next week
Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch discusses the importance of establishing a Task Force on...
Court documents claim Lynn Fitch used her power as AG to intimidate

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot and humid this weekend
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Slightly lower humidity
Eric's First Alert Forecast 10 PM Sept 3, 2021
Hot and humid this weekend
MEMA is working alongside county EMA officials to help speed up the damage assessment process...
Did you receive damage from Hurricane Ida? Here’s what you need to do