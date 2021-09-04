Hot and humid this weekend. Not much rain expected.

We’re going to warm up quickly today! Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. While a few isolated showers and storms are possible, many of us will stay dry today.

Rain chances will diminish tonight, and we’ll stay warm and humid with lows in the 70s. Sunday will be hot and humid with highs near 90. Isolated showers and storms may pop-up in the afternoon. A front will move closer to us on Labor Day, and we’ll have a better chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will be around 90.

In the tropics, we are closely watching a disturbance over Central America that is expected to move into the Gulf. There’s a chance it could develop into a tropical depression by the middle of the week. Depending on where it tracks, we could see more rainfall by Tuesday or Wednesday. Hurricane Larry is a major hurricane in the Central Atlantic, and it is expected to stay out at sea. At this time, it is not a threat to the U.S.

