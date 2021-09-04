Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they are investigating a shooting in Hampton County.

SLED Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby said the person shot was Alex Murdaugh. He says SLED is actively investigating the incident.

Murdaugh’s lawyer Jim Griffin said he spoke with members of Murdaugh’s family who said he was conscious, alert and talking “which is a good sign.”

Griffin said Murdaugh was shot in the head while changing a tire early Saturday afternoon. He also said Murdaugh was airlifted to MUSC in Charleston.

More from Alex Murdaugh’s lawyer who spoke to family—Murdaugh was airlifted to MUSC in Charleston. The shooting happened in the early afternoon. — Adam Mintzer (@adammintzer) September 4, 2021

In a statement a spokesperson for the Murdaugh family said, “The Murdaugh family has suffered through more than any one family could ever imagine. We expect Alex to recover and ask for your privacy while he recovers.”

Crosby says the request for SLED to investigate the incident was made by the Hampton County Sheriff.

HAPPENING NOW: SLED is investigating after they said #AlexMurdaugh was shot here in Hampton County. Still an active scene. pic.twitter.com/RVEe4R7G5m — Jordan Cioppa | Live 5 News (@JordanCioppaTV) September 4, 2021

Alex Murdaugh is the father of Paul Murdaugh and the husband of Margaret Murdaugh who were found shot to death in Colleton County in June.

Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul, 22, were found gunned down at their hunting property in the rural Colleton County community of Islandton on June 7.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene that night after Alex discovered them. The State Law Enforcement Division was called in and took over the investigation.

The Murdaughs were both shot multiple times, investigators confirmed.

The family has strong connections to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, which serves Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper Counties.

Members of the Murdaugh family ran the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office for about 87 years. When that position became an elected position in 1920, Randolph Murdaugh Sr., Alex Murdaugh’s great grandfather, became the first man elected to the role. He served until he died in a train accident in 1940. His son, Randolph Murdaugh Jr., took over the position after his father’s death and served until his retirement in 1987.

His son, Randolph Murdaugh III, the father of Alex Murdaugh, became solicitor and served until 2006 when he left to focus on his private law practice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.