State trooper increase patrols ahead of holiday weekend

By Ashley Garner
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is beefing up patrols ahead of the holiday weekend.

The 2021 Labor Day Travel Enforcement Period will begin on Friday, September 3rd at 12:01 a.m. and end Monday, September 6th at midnight.

MHP will participate in Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE) in hopes of enforcing traffic laws and reducing crashes.

As part of Operation CARE, all available troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols to combat speeding and distracted driving. In order to remove impaired drivers and promote seatbelt usage, safety checkpoints will be established throughout the holiday period.

“As we approach the last holiday weekend of the summer, we encourage motorists to use good driving habits as we try to lower the number of crashes and loss of life this year,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. “Troopers will be on the highways to remind everyone of their responsibilities regarding safe travel and observing traffic laws in our state.”

During the 2020 Labor Day Travel Enforcement Period, MHP said it investigated 121 crashes, including seven fatalities, and made 184 DUI arrests.

