Scholar Athlete of the Week: Laura Ann Lesley

By Blake Brannon
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -Ocean Springs’ Laura Ann Lesley is no stranger to the game of volleyball as she’s been playing since she was in the sixth grade and is a senior leader for the Greyhounds.

With a 5.0 weighted GPA and a 36 on her ACT she’s excelling on the court and in the classroom as she finds the time to balance studies and sports.

“It’s really important to me to try and keep up those studies but also remember what’s important and just work hard in everything you do,” said Lesley. “Whether it be on the court or in school, in everything.

For her Coach Christina Daigle she says Laura Ann is a natural born leader on the court.

“She’s absolutely a coaches dream of a leader in and off the court,” said Daigle. “She gets her work done in the classroom but she also takes care of business on the floor. She is early always, last to leave, giving full effort every time she’s in practice. She leads by example all the time.”

For her future Laura Ann has plans in the medical field.

“I’m hoping to major in neuroscience and then go on to medical school after that,” said Lesley. “I’m hoping to go to school somewhere in the north east. I’m in the process of applying to schools now so we’ll see where I get in.”

As a senior she’s looking to make the best of her last year in Ocean Springs and has plenty of accomplishments to look back on.

“I’m most proud to be part of this class,” said Lesley. “We have 11 seniors this year and we’ve been playing together for five years. I’m just really proud I’ll be able to say I was part of the class of 2022. My teammates are some of my best friends, some of my family.”

