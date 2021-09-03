WLOX Careers
Pass Christian mayor getting serious about commercial development

To help Mayor Jimmy Rafferty come up with a consistent game plan on commercial development, he started the first of what he hopes will be many brainstorming sessions involving business owners, land owners and developers.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - For Mayor Jimmy Rafferty, it’s time to get serious about small business development in Pass Christian.

He campaigned on commercial development and the campaigning for growth hasn’t stopped.

“This is 16 years after Hurricane Katrina,” Rafferty said. “We’ve had a lot growth here in Pass Christian. However, it really hasn’t been in this downtown area, which at one point was the heart of the city.”

To get people excited about return-of-investment opportunities, Rafferty organized the first of what might be many brainstorming sessions with business leaders, landowners and developers.

Leading the discussion: Former Vicksburg mayor and urban economic development expert Laurence Leyens.

“Empty land just generates insurance bills and ad valorem taxes,” he said. “If you want to get a return on investment, you have to develop.”

Among the ways discussed included tax incentives, additional amenities, start-up vending opportunities and marketing.

It’s already helping to lead to such potential developments as West Pass Station, a $57 million project that would include vacation rentals and retail.

The Pass Board of Alderman approved TIF bond for the West Pass Station project.

And on Monday, Rafferty will go to bat for a development tax break at the Harrison County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Bubby Eagan, who has already made a big investment in downtown, south of Scenic Drive likes what he is seeing.

“Usually, I just do things on my own like that,” he said. “And, I thought it was very informative. And it was, I think, a lot of good insight. And, it allowed me, personally, to hear what other people’s thoughts were.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

